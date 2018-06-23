BBC Sport - Unhappy Novak Djokovic loses point for touching the net
Unhappy Djokovic loses point for touching the net
- From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic loses a point during the second set of his semi final against Jeremy Chardy at Queen's as he inadvertently touches the net before the ball bounced for a second time.
WATCH MORE:Djokovic through to final - five best shots
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired