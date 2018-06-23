BBC Sport - Unhappy Novak Djokovic loses point for touching the net

Unhappy Djokovic loses point for touching the net

  • From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic loses a point during the second set of his semi final against Jeremy Chardy at Queen's as he inadvertently touches the net before the ball bounced for a second time.

WATCH MORE:Djokovic through to final - five best shots

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Unhappy Djokovic loses point for touching the net

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Video

Is this the miss of the World Cup so far?

Video

Hazard scores 'fantastic' fourth for Belgium

Video

Lukaku scores Belgium's second against Tunisia

Video

World Cup Catch Up: Neymar's rollercoaster & magic Musa

Video

Highlights: Lee & Luus' 103-run partnership

Video

Watch: Shaqiri's last-gasp goal seals Swiss victory

Video

Brazilian commentator goes wild for late goals

Video

Watch: Musa scores exquisite goal for Nigeria

Video

Cilic sees off Kyrgios - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Why it was all about Neymar for Brazil

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle - an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South West Weekend
Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired