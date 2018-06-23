BBC Sport - Marin Cilic sees off Nick Kyrgios - five best shots

Cilic sees off Kyrgios - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots as top seed Marin Cilic books his place in the Queen's final with a straight sets win over Nick Kyrgios.

READ MORE:Marin Cilic beats Nick Kyrgios to reach final

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Cilic sees off Kyrgios - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Video

Is this the miss of the World Cup so far?

Video

Hazard scores 'fantastic' fourth for Belgium

Video

Lukaku scores Belgium's second against Tunisia

Video

World Cup Catch Up: Neymar's rollercoaster & magic Musa

Video

Watch: Shaqiri's last-gasp goal seals Swiss victory

Video

Brazilian commentator goes wild for late goals

Video

'That's outrageous!' How was that not a penalty?

Video

Watch: Musa scores exquisite goal for Nigeria

Video

Why it was all about Neymar for Brazil

Video

World Cup Gossip: Surprise package & best defender so far?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle - an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South West Weekend
Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired