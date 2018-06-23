BBC Sport - Marin Cilic sees off Nick Kyrgios - five best shots
Cilic sees off Kyrgios - five best shots
Watch five of the best shots as top seed Marin Cilic books his place in the Queen's final with a straight sets win over Nick Kyrgios.
READ MORE:Marin Cilic beats Nick Kyrgios to reach final
