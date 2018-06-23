Nature Valley Classic: Petra Kvitova to face Magdalena Rybarikova in Birmingham final
-
- From the section Tennis
Defending champion Petra Kvitova eased into the final of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham by beating Mihaela Buzarnescu.
The Czech, a two-time Wimbledon champion, showed her strength on grass with a 6-3 6-2 win over the Romanian.
The fourth seed faces Magdalena Rybarikova in Sunday's final after the Slovak beat Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.
World number 19 Rybarikova was a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year.