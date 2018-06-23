Halle Open: Roger Federer reaches final with win over Denis Kudla

Roger Federer is through to his 12th final at the Halle Open

Roger Federer extended his grass-court winning streak to 20 matches as he beat Denis Kudla in straight sets to reach the final of the Halle Open.

The Swiss, who needs to win a 10th title at the German event to retain his world number one ranking, won 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 against the American qualifier.

Federer, 36, saved five break points in the second set before breaking in the 11th game.

He will face Roberto Bautista Agut or Borna Coric in Sunday's final.