Queen's 2018: Marin Cilic beats Nick Kyrgios to reach final

Top seed Marin Cilic kept his cool against Nick Kyrgios to reach the final of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's.

The Croat, 29, won 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) in a match featuring few long rallies between the two big servers.

Australian Kyrgios, whose vocal frustration was in contrast to the steely focus of Cilic, sent a backhand return wide to settle the match.

Cilic faces Novak Djokovic or Jeremy Chardy in Sunday's final.

The Croat, who won the title here in 2012 and was runner-up to Feliciano Lopez last year, is through to his fourth final at the London grass-court event.

"It's so special to play here. I played great tennis throughout the week and have another shot at the title," the world number six told BBC Sport.

"Nick is serving so good, so it was tough from both ends," added Cilic, who served 11 aces to Kyrgios' 16.

"It was tough to get any break points. I was maybe a bit more lucky in those situations and composed."