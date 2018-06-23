Amelie Mauresmo: Andy Murray's ex-coach to captain France Davis Cup team

Andy Murray was the first leading male player to employ a female coach when he appointed Amelie Mauresmo

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo is to become France's first female Davis Cup captain.

Mauresmo was the first woman to coach a leading male player when appointed by Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in 2014.

The pair worked together for two years and Mauresmo later took charge of France's Fed Cup team.

"I am thinking of Andy because without him I would not be here today," the 38-year-old said on Saturday.

"He had confidence in me when others thought that it was an aberration."

French tennis federation (FFT) president Bernard Giudicelli described the decision as "completely groundbreaking".

Mauresmo will take over from Yannick Noah next year, while Julien Benneteau will take charge of the French Fed Cup team when he retires from playing after the US Open in September.

In September 2014, Gala Leon Garcia became Spain's first female Davis Cup captain.

However, she was dismissed and replaced by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez in July 2015 before overseeing a tie.