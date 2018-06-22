BBC Sport - Queen's Club 2018: Nick Kyrgios edges past Feliciano Lopez
Kyrgios edges past Lopez - five best shots
- From the section Tennis
Australia's Nick Kyrgios beats defending champion Feliciano Lopez 7-6 7-6 to reach the semi-finals of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.
WATCH: Kyrgios' bizarre 'robot' return
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired