Wimbledon 2018: Dan Evans wins twice in a day to reach qualifying event

Dan Evans
Dan Evans' best performance at Wimbledon was when he reached the third round in 2016
Britain's Dan Evans won two matches in a day to claim a place in Wimbledon's qualifying competition.

The 28-year-old was not given a wildcard by the All England Club after he served a ban for taking cocaine.

Playing in the pre-qualifying event, Evans beat Briton Marcus Willis 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) on Friday.

The world number 340 then fought back to beat compatriot Jack Findel-Hawkins 6-4 3-6 6-3 and ensure a place in Monday's qualifiers at Roehampton.

Evans will need to win a further three matches to reach the Wimbledon main draw.

His best performance at Wimbledon came in 2016, where he reached the third round before losing to Roger Federer.

