Eastbourne: Stan Wawrinka takes wildcard into Nature Valley International

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has been awarded a wildcard into Eastbourne as he continues his return from a knee injury.

Wawrinka, ranked 261st in the world, has not played in the event since 2007, when it was staged in Nottingham.

The Swiss was beaten by America's Sam Querrey in the second round at Queen's on Wednesday.

"I believe I am physically fit enough to play my best tennis now," the 31-year-old said.

Wawrinka lost in the first round at last year's Wimbledon after struggling with his knee, and had surgery on the injury in August 2017.

"It isn't easy to start from zero after surgery and stay positive," Wawrinka added.

"I am looking forward to getting used to playing important points again and feeling right mentally on the court."