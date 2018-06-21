BBC Sport - Queen's 2018: 'Insane' hot-dog lob & more as Nick Kyrgios beats Kyle Edmund
'Insane' hot-dog lob & more as Kyrgios beats Edmund
- From the section Tennis
Watch five of the best shots, including an "insane" hot-dog lob, as Nick Krygios beats British number one Kyle Edmund 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 to book his place in the quarter-finals at Queen's.
Available to UK users only.
