Nature Valley Classic: Garbine Muguruza out, Petra Kvitova advances in Birmingham

Petra Kvitova eased into the quarter-finals in Birmingham

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out of the Nature Valley Classic with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by Barbora Strycova in Birmingham.

The top seed got back into the match by breaking to lead 4-2 in the second set but lost the next four games.

There was no such trouble for defending champion Petra Kvitova, who beat Daria Gavrilova 6-2 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Czech next faces Julia Gorges or Nottingham Open winner Ashleigh Barty.

In windy conditions, Kvitova raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set before being pegged back by Gavrilova in a match lasting nearly one hour 20 minutes.

The two-time Wimbledon champion sealed victory on her first match point when the Australian world number 25 fluffed a smash.

"I think a few of the games were very tight, especially when you need to break. It's always tough to get the break on the grass," Kvitova said.

"The grass helped me, for sure. That's my surface. It was great.

"I think there's still a few things I can improve - the serve, probably. You need to serve well on the grass.

"The conditions were pretty tough today with the wind."