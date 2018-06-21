Fever-Tree Championships 2018: Kyle Edmund beaten by Nick Kyrgios

2018 Fever-Tree Championships on the BBC Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 18-24 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.

British number one Kyle Edmund was knocked out of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club in the second round by Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios, who beat Britain's Andy Murray in the first round, won 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 against the seventh seed.

Australian Kyrgios, 23, was at his unpredictable best, playing 'hot dog' shots through his legs and delivering 135mph second serves.

He faces 2017 champion Feliciano Lopez or Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.

Edmund, who had been the only Briton left in the tournament, levelled the match with a roar when Kyrgios' shot went long in the second-set tie-break.

However, Kyrgios regained the initiative with a break early in the fourth game of the third set and, despite looking increasingly uncomfortable with a hip problem, held on to serve out the match, sealing victory with a backhand down the line.

The players are due to meet again later on Thursday, with Edmund partnering Neal Skupski against Kyrgios and compatriot Lleyton Hewitt in the doubles.

More to follow.