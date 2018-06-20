BBC Sport - Marin Cilic beats Gilles Muller to seal place in quarter-finals at Queen's Club
Highlights: Cilic fights back to beat Muller
- From the section Tennis
Croatian top seed Marin Cilic battles back from a set down to beat Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 4-6 6-3 6-3 to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired