BBC Sport - Andy Murray: Briton says 'best way to get fit is playing matches'

'Best way for me to get fit is matches'

  • From the section Tennis

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray says he needs to play more matches in order to improve his fitness before deciding whether he will play at Wimbledon.

The Briton, 31, showed some encouraging signs before losing to Nick Kyrgios at Queen's in his first match back since hip surgery.

Top videos

Video

'Best way for me to get fit is matches'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Russia march on as Senegal fans dazzle

Video

Watch all 21 sixes as England break ODI record

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Russia 3-1 Egypt

Video

Salah blasts home VAR penalty

Video

Highlights: Poland 1-2 Senegal

Video

England break ODI record with 'huge' Hales six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Niang scores controversial Senegal goal

Video

Highlights: Murray suffers narrow defeat on return to action

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-2 Japan

Video

What was the fastest-ever World Cup red card?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired