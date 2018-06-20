BBC Sport - Andy Murray: Briton says 'best way to get fit is playing matches'
'Best way for me to get fit is matches'
Tennis
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray says he needs to play more matches in order to improve his fitness before deciding whether he will play at Wimbledon.
The Briton, 31, showed some encouraging signs before losing to Nick Kyrgios at Queen's in his first match back since hip surgery.
