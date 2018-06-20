Wimbledon 2018: Britain's Dan Evans not awarded wildcard for main draw

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news
Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app from 2-15 July.

Britain's Dan Evans, who is making a comeback after a one-year ban for taking cocaine, has not been awarded a Wimbledon wildcard.

The former world number 41, who lost in the Nature Valley Open final in Nottingham on Sunday, must go through pre-qualifying starting on Thursday.

Compatriots Liam Broady and Jay Clarke were given main-draw wildcards.

British women Katie Boulter, Naomi Broady, Katie Swann, Harriet Dart and Gabi Taylor will be in the main draw.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired