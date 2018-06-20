Wimbledon 2018: Britain's Dan Evans not awarded wildcard for main draw
Britain's Dan Evans, who is making a comeback after a one-year ban for taking cocaine, has not been awarded a Wimbledon wildcard.
The former world number 41, who lost in the Nature Valley Open final in Nottingham on Sunday, must go through pre-qualifying starting on Thursday.
Compatriots Liam Broady and Jay Clarke were given main-draw wildcards.
British women Katie Boulter, Naomi Broady, Katie Swann, Harriet Dart and Gabi Taylor will be in the main draw.
