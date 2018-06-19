BBC Sport - Queens 2018: Kyle Edmund's five best shots as he beats Ryan Harrison

Edmund eases to victory over Harrison - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the best action as British number one Kyle Edmund beats Ryan Harrison 7-6 6-4 in the first round of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

WATCH MORE: Murray suffers narrow defeat on return to action

Available to UK users only.

