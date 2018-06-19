BBC Sport - Queen's 2018: Andy Murray loses to Nick Kyrgios on return from injury

Highlights: Murray suffers narrow defeat on return to action

  • From the section Tennis

Watch highlights as Andy Murray loses in three sets to Australian Nick Kyrgios on his return from injury after nearly a year out.

REPORT: Andy Murray loses to Nick Kyrgios on return to action at Queen's Club

Available to UK users only.

