Andy Murray could miss Wimbledon to help recovery from injury

Andy Murray says he could play Eastbourne and then skip Wimbledon as he assesses the best way to continue his comeback after a year out with a hip injury.

The Briton, 31, showed some encouraging signs before losing to Nick Kyrgios at Queen's in his first match back.

Wimbledon, which Murray has won twice, starts on 2 July, with a warm-up event in Eastbourne next week.

"I need to wait and see what happens," said the former world number one.

"I don't know exactly what's best for me just now."

Scot Murray will see how his body feels after playing for over two and a half hours against world number 21 Kyrgios.

He had not played competitively since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals to American Sam Querrey last July.

Murray, who has dropped to 156th in the world rankings, had surgery on his right hip in January.

"I won't rule anything out just now," he said about his upcoming plans. "I wouldn't rule out playing Eastbourne and not playing Wimbledon.

"I wouldn't rule out playing a tournament next and trying to get matches in an exhibition tournament as well to get ready for Wimbledon.

"If I wake up on Wednesday morning and I really don't feel good then that's obviously not a great sign."

Murray showed glimpses of his ability against Kyrgios at the Fever-Tree Championships, before starting to tire as the match wore on.

The two-time Wimbledon champion won the first set before Kyrgios fought back for a 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 win.

"I thought I did OK," said Murray. "I thought my level at times was good, sometimes not so good.

"I'm happy I got out there and competed and performed respectably."

Murray has a good chance of going deep into the Wimbledon draw if he does play, according to Kyrgios.

"If he is feeling good then I don't see any reason why not," he said.

"There is only a handful of guys who can really play on grass. He's got a good chance."