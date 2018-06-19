Nicolas Kicker banned for six years and fined for match-fixing

Nicolas Kicker is a clay-court specialist who reached the second round of the 2017 French Open

World number 100 Nicolas Kicker has been banned for six years and fined $25,000 (£19,000) for match-fixing.

The 25-year-old Argentine, who achieved a career-high ranking of 78 in June 2017, helped fix the outcome of two ATP Challenger matches in 2015.

He was also found guilty of failing to co-operate with the investigation into the allegations.

Three years of Kicker's ban are suspended, meaning he can return in May 2021.

In May, he was found guilty under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program of fixing matches during a tournament in Padova, Italy, in June 2015, and in Barranquilla, Colombia, three months later.

Kicker has won 10 singles titles on the ITF Tour.