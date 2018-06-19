BBC Sport - Queens Club 2018: Damir Dzumhur slides under the net mid-rally

Damir Dzumhur hits a spectacular drop shot sending him sliding under the net during his first-round match against Grigor Dimitrov at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

