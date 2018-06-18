BBC Sport - Queen's Club 2018: Marin Cilic beats Fernando Verdasco in first round
Classy Cilic eases past Verdasco - five best shots
- From the section Tennis
World number six Marin Cilic beats Fernando Verdasco 6-3 6-4 to reach the second round of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.
