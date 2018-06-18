Birmingham Classic: Karolina Pliskova beaten by Magdalena Rybarikova in first round

From the section

Karolina Pliskova also lost to Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round of Wimbledon last year

Third seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out in the first round of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham by former champion Magdalena Rybarikova.

Czech Pliskova, ranked seventh in the world, lost 6-2 6-3 against the Slovakian world number 19.

British wildcard Katie Boulter was beaten 6-1 6-2 by Japan's Naomi Osaka, the world number 18.

British number one Johanna Konta plays two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Tuesday.

Konta is third on the main court and is followed by Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, who plays Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

British number two Heather Watson is second on court against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.