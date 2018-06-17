BBC Sport - Andy Murray: "I'm looking forward to getting back out there"

Former world number one Andy Murray reveals that he is not yet pain-free as he prepares to return to action at Queen's Club following an 11-month absence through injury.

Interview by BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane.

