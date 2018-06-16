Nature Valley Open: Britain's Dan Evans beats Marcel Granollers to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Dan Evans
Dan Evans is currently ranked 530th in the world

Britain's Dan Evans has reached the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham after he fought back from a set down to beat Marcel Granollers.

Evans - who resumed his career in April after a year's ban for taking cocaine - defeated the Spaniard 4-6 6-2 6-3.

The victory in one hour 11 minutes was Evans' 16th in 19 matches and secured a place in an ATP Challenger final for the first since his comeback.

Evans will play Ilya Ivashka of Belarus or Aussie Alex de Minaur in the final.

The 28-year-old's win over Granollers, 32, ranked 134 in the world, was his fifth against a player in the top 200 since he returned from the suspension.

Evans' recent form saw him handed him a wildcard entry by the LTA for next week's Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's.

