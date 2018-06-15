BBC Sport - Will Andy Murray be fit to play at Queen's club?

Will Andy Murray be fit to play at Queen's?

Watch as Andy Murray practises at the Queen's Club in London before deciding if he is fit enough to return to action and play in next week's Fever Tree Championships.

Will Andy Murray be fit to play at Queen's?

