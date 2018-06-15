BBC Sport - Will Andy Murray be fit to play at Queen's club?
Will Andy Murray be fit to play at Queen's?
- From the section Tennis
Watch as Andy Murray practises at the Queen's Club in London before deciding if he is fit enough to return to action and play in next week's Fever Tree Championships.
WATCH MORE: Edmund deals with being top Brit 'in his own way'
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired