BBC Sport - Kyle Edmund deals with being British number one 'in his own way'
Edmund deals with being top Brit 'in his own way'
- From the section Tennis
British number one Kyle Edmund says it's a "real buzz" to play in front of home crowds as he prepares for the Fever-Tree Championships at the Queen's Club in London
Available to UK users only.
READ MORE: Nadal withdraws from Queen's Club event
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired