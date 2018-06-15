Nature Valley Open: Britain's Katie Boulter loses in straight sets to Ashleigh Barty

From the section

Katie Boulter was playing in her first WTA quarter-final

Britain's Katie Boulter went out of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham with a straight-set quarter-final defeat by top seed Ashleigh Barty.

Australian Barty needed just 59 minutes to wrap up a 6-0 6-2 victory.

It was the 21-year-old British number four's first WTA quarter-final, having beaten 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur in the previous round.

Barty will play either Japan's Naomi Osaka or Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in the last four.