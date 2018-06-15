Nature Valley Open: Britain's Katie Boulter loses in straight sets to Ashleigh Barty

  • From the section Tennis
Katie Boulter
Katie Boulter was playing in her first WTA quarter-final

Britain's Katie Boulter went out of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham with a straight-set quarter-final defeat by top seed Ashleigh Barty.

Australian Barty needed just 59 minutes to wrap up a 6-0 6-2 victory.

It was the 21-year-old British number four's first WTA quarter-final, having beaten 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur in the previous round.

Barty will play either Japan's Naomi Osaka or Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in the last four.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired