Andy Murray: Briton to practise at The Queen's Club to decide on his fitness

Andy Murray will practise at The Queen's Club this afternoon to gauge whether he is fit enough to return to the ATP Tour next week.

Murray is due to play some practice sets with Britain's Cameron Norrie, before deciding whether to play in next week's Fever Tree Championships.

The 31-year-old Scot, who has not played since Wimbledon last year, had a hip operation in January.

He was forced to pull out of this week's Libema Open in the Netherlands.

British number two Murray still hopes to play at this year's Wimbledon, which starts on 2 July.

But last week, his mother Judy told BBC Sport that Murray would not risk playing at Wimbledon unless he was fully fit.

"The most important thing is he gets fit again for the long term and any top athlete would tell you they would not come back until they felt they could give 100%, especially in a major like Wimbledon," she said.