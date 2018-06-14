Nature Valley Open: Katie Boulter beats former US Open champion Sam Stosur

Boulter needed just 76 minutes to defeat Stosur

British number four Katie Boulter beat 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur to reach her first WTA Tour quarter-final at the Nature Valley Open.

The 21-year-old, ranked 53 places below the Australian, powered to a 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 victory in Nottingham.

It is the latest in a series of promising results for Boulter, who won ITF tournaments in Japan and Portugal earlier this year.

She will face top seed Ashleigh Barty or Duan Ying-ying in the last eight.