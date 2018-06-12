Stirling University chosen for national tennis academy

Jamie and Andy Murray have enjoyed "unprecedented levels of success" says Blane Dodds.

Stirling University aims to provide "a pathway for champions" after being confirmed as one of two national academies for tennis.

Loughborough University was also selected by the Lawn Tennis Association, with the facilities due to open in September 2019.

Programmes will primarily focus on 14 to 18-year-olds.

"Players win Championships but systems enable players to win consistently," said Blane Dodds of Tennis Scotland.

"We look forward to working with Britain's highest potential young tennis players, we want to work with the best and we believe we have the right experience to recruit a world-class coaching and support team as shown with our formidable track record.

"Scotland has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success in tennis with Andy and Jamie Murray, Gordon Reid and Colin Fleming."

"Winning the national academy helps us to enhance the world class sporting system in Scotland, and play a pivotal role in creating a pathway for champions that nurtures Britain's highest potential players toward emulating Andy and Jamie's successes."