BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2008: Rafael Nadal beats Roger Federer in five-set thriller
Nadal wins Wimbledon 2008 in five-set thriller
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights of the final stages of the fifth set as Rafael Nadal wins the 2008 Wimbledon men's singles final in an epic match against Roger Federer.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired