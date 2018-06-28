BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2008: Roger Federer levels match in thrilling tie-break

Federer levels match in thrilling fourth-set tie-break

Roger Federer levels the match in a thrilling fourth-set tie-break in his epic men's singles final against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2008.

