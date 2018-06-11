Alexander Ward beats fellow Briton Liam Broady in Nottingham

  • From the section Tennis
Alexander Ward
Alexander Ward reached his highest ranking of 242nd in the world in 2016
2018 Fever-Tree Championships on the BBC
Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 18-24 June
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app

Alexander Ward beat fellow Briton Liam Broady to reach the second round of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

Ward, ranked 327 in the world, came from a set down to see off the British number four 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9-7).

British teenager George Loffhagen, who turned 17 in April, took the first set off Canada's Peter Polansky before losing 3-6 6-1 6-3.

Meanwhile, Britain's Edward Corrie was knocked out in the qualifiers in a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Germany's Tobias Kamke.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired