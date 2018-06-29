BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: 20-year anniversary of Roger Federer's first Wimbledon title
Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years
- From the section Tennis
BBC Sport celebrates the 20 year anniversary of Roger Federer's win in the Wimbledon Boys' final in 1998 by looking back at some of his greatest moments at SW19.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired