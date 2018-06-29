BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: 20-year anniversary of Roger Federer's first Wimbledon title

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis

BBC Sport celebrates the 20 year anniversary of Roger Federer's win in the Wimbledon Boys' final in 1998 by looking back at some of his greatest moments at SW19.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired