French Open 2018: Simona Halep beats Garbine Muguruza to reach final

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

World number one Simona Halep has another chance to finally land her first Grand Slam title after beating Garbine Muguruza in the French Open semi-finals.

The Romanian, 26, won 6-1 6-4 against the Spanish third seed.

She will meet either US Open champion Sloane Stephens or her fellow American Madison Keys in Saturday's final.

Halep has lost three previous Grand Slam finals, including two at Roland Garros in 2014 and 2017.

"I think I played one of my best matches on clay," Halep said in a courtside interview.

The Romanian arrived in Paris as the top seed and the leading player on the WTA Tour this year, hoping this would be the moment she finally lands her first major.

She further proved her credentials with a dominant, yet gutsy, win over 2016 champion Muguruza, who failed to hold serve in the first set.

However, Halep has won only one of her past eight finals - including defeat by Jelena Ostapenko in last year's Roland Garros showpiece.

