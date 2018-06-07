French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal beats Digeo Schwartzman to reach semis
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached his 11th French Open semi-final after ruthlessly turning around his rain-delayed quarter-final against Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman.
Top seed Nadal, 32, trailed 6-4 3-5 when play was halted on Wednesday.
The world number one, bidding for a record-extending 11th title, clinched the second set soon after the restart.
And he lost just four games on Thursday on his way to a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory.
The Spaniard will face either Marin Cilic or Juan Martin del Potro, whose unfinished quarter-final was also moved over to Thursday, in Friday's semi-final.
Whoever reaches the final from that side of the draw will face either Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem or unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato in Sunday's final.
