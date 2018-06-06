French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal v Diego Schwartzman held up by rain

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

Top seed Rafael Nadal will resume his fight to stay in the French Open on Thursday after his quarter-final against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman was called off because of rain.

The Spaniard, aiming for a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros, trailed the 11th seed 6-3 3-5 when play was abandoned for the day.

The match was delayed for an hour before resuming at 17:28 BST in Paris.

However, further rain came and the players had to leave the court again.