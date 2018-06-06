French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal v Diego Schwartzman held up by rain

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news
French Open 2018
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

Top seed Rafael Nadal will resume his fight to stay in the French Open on Thursday after his quarter-final against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman was called off because of rain.

The Spaniard, aiming for a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros, trailed the 11th seed 6-3 3-5 when play was abandoned for the day.

The match was delayed for an hour before resuming at 17:28 BST in Paris.

However, further rain came and the players had to leave the court again.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired