French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal v Diego Schwartzman held up by rain
|French Open 2018
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Top seed Rafael Nadal will resume his fight to stay in the French Open on Thursday after his quarter-final against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman was called off because of rain.
The Spaniard, aiming for a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros, trailed the 11th seed 6-3 3-5 when play was abandoned for the day.
The match was delayed for an hour before resuming at 17:28 BST in Paris.
However, further rain came and the players had to leave the court again.
