Surbiton Trophy: Dan Evans beats Mats Moraing to reach quarter-finals

Dan Evans reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2017 and has also played in the third round at both Wimbledon and the US Open

Great Britain's Dan Evans has moved into the quarter-finals of the Surbiton Trophy in Surrey with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 win over Germany's Mats Moraing.

Evans, 28, was 41st in the world rankings in March 2017 before being suspended for 12 months after testing positive for cocaine in April 2017.

He will play Austria's Jurgen Melzer, 37, in the quarter-finals.

In the women's competition, Britain's Gabriella Taylor moved into the last eight, but Katy Dunne was eliminated.

Taylor, 20, beat former British number one Heather Watson on Tuesday and followed that with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Hungary's Fanny Stollar to set up a tie against Switzerland's Conny Perrin.

Dunne, 23, suffered a 7-5 6-0 loss to American second seed Alison Riske.

Veteran Melzer next for Evans

Melzer reached the French Open semi-finals back in 2010 but is now ranked 1,245th after three injury-ruined seasons which have included lengthy absences due to serious shoulder, hip and elbow problems.

Evans is currently 858th in the world but will jump up the rankings after his win over world number 153 Moraing.