French Open 2018: Simona Halep beats Angelique Kerber to reach semi-final

Simona Halep has lost in the French Open final on two occasions - in 2014 and 2017

World number one Simona Halep fought back from a set down to beat Angelique Kerber 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-2 and move into the French Open semi-finals.

Two-time finalist Halep remained on course for her first Roland Garros title by beating the German 12th seed.

Halep, 28, will play 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Muguruza moved into the final four with a convincing 6-2 6-1 victory over Russia's Maria Sharapova on Wednesday.

Sloane Stephens faces Madison Keys in a repeat of the 2017 US Open final in an all-American line-up in the other semi-final.

Kerber, 30, earned a double break in the first set but Halep recovered to 5-5 only for the pair to exchange a further break before Kerber won the tie-break.

The German lost her first set of the tournament in the second set after Halep broke her serve in the opening game, and the Romanian surged clear in the deciding set.