French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic unsure on playing Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the French Open by Marco Cecchinato on Tuesday

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic says he "doesn't know if I am going to play on grass" after losing in the French Open quarter-finals.

Djokovic was beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 7-6 (13-11) by Italy's world number 72 Marco Cecchinato in Paris on Tuesday.

An elbow injury has limited the 12-time Grand Slam champion's playing time this year, while he was treated on his neck during the defeat by Cecchinato.

The 31-year-old Serb said he did not "want to talk about tennis right now".

Wimbledon starts on 2 July.

Djokovic won the tournament in 2011, 2014 and 2015 but has failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals in the past two years.