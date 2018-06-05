Surbiton Trophy: Dan Evans wins as Heather Watson loses to Gabriella Taylor
-
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the second round of the Surbiton Trophy, but British number two Heather Watson suffered a surprise defeat.
Top seed Watson was knocked out of the grass-court tournament by fellow Briton Gabriella Taylor, ranked 104 places below her, losing 3-6 6-4 6-3.
Former top-50 player Evans continued his return from a drugs ban by beating Italy's Thomas Fabbiano 6-4 7-5.
British number four Liam Broady lost to French top seed Jeremy Chardy.
Broady went down 7-6 (10-8) 6-3, before James Ward was defeated 4-6 6-3 6-3 by Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky.
There were victories in the women's event for Britons Katie Boulter, Katy Dunne, Katie Swan and Harriet Dart.