French Open 2018: Madison Keys beats Yulia Putintseva to reach semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Madison Keys
Madison Keys has played in one Grand Slam final, losing to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the 2017 US Open final
French Open 2018
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris. Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

American Madison Keys moved into the first French Open semi-final of her career as she beat unseeded Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

The Kazakh player, ranked 98th in the world, defeated Great Britain's Johanna Konta in the opening round, but could not produce another upset.

Putintseva, 23, held a 5-3 lead and was serving for the first set, before Keys fought back to win it in a tie-break.

Keys then broke Putintseva's serve in the seventh game of the second set.

The 13th seed will play compatriot Sloane Stephens or Russia's Daria Kasatkina, who knocked out second seed Caroline Wozniacki on Monday.

Keys, also 23, is enjoying her best run at the French Open, although she has played in a Grand Slam final before when she was beaten by Stephens in the 2017 US Open final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis Action!

Kalo Sport Camp
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired