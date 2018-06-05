French Open 2018: Madison Keys beats Yulia Putintseva to reach semi-finals

Madison Keys has played in one Grand Slam final, losing to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the 2017 US Open final

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris. Dates: 27 May-10 June

American Madison Keys moved into the first French Open semi-final of her career as she beat unseeded Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

The Kazakh player, ranked 98th in the world, defeated Great Britain's Johanna Konta in the opening round, but could not produce another upset.

Putintseva, 23, held a 5-3 lead and was serving for the first set, before Keys fought back to win it in a tie-break.

Keys then broke Putintseva's serve in the seventh game of the second set.

The 13th seed will play compatriot Sloane Stephens or Russia's Daria Kasatkina, who knocked out second seed Caroline Wozniacki on Monday.

