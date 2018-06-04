French Open: Caroline Wozniacki beaten by Daria Kasatkina in last 16

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news
French Open 2018
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

Australian Open champion and second seed Caroline Wozniacki is out of the French Open, beaten 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 by Daria Kasatkina in the last 16.

Russia's Kasatkina, 21, raced away with the last three games of a match that had been halted at 3-3 in the second set on Sunday because of bad light.

The 14th seed will face American 10th seed Sloane Stephens in the last eight.

World number one Simona Halep, runner-up in 2014 and 2017, beat 16th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2 6-1.

The Romanian, 26, broke her opponent's serve six times as she won in 59 minutes, with the second set taking just 22 minutes.

"I was a bit nervous at the start of the match but I played my best match here at Roland Garros," said Halep.

"I need to be more aggressive and try to finish the points because I don't hit so many winners."

Halep will take on either seventh seed Caroline Garcia of France or German 12th seed Angelique Kerber in the last eight.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Child running with rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol
Two Hands on the Ball

Rugbytots North Staffordshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired