French Open 2018: World number 72 Marco Cecchinato shocks David Goffin

Marco Cecchinato is the first Sicilian tennis player to win an ATP title

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

World number 72 Marco Cecchinato shocked eighth seed David Goffin to set up a French Open quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.

The Italian, 25, extended his best run at a Grand Slam with a 7-5 4-6 6-0 6-3 victory over the Belgian.

Cecchinato will now face 12-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, who beat Fernando Verdasco 6-3 6-4 6-2.

"I will play in the quarter-final with one of the best players in the world, so it is a dream for me," he said.

"It is a pleasure to play against Novak, this moment is unbelievable for me."

Cecchinato, who won his first ATP World Tour title at the Hungarian Open in April, has never previously made it beyond the first round of a Grand Slam.

But he has now knocked out two top-10 seeds to reach the last eight at Roland Garros, having also seen off Spain's Pablo Carreno in the third round.

Cecchinato was banned following allegations of match-fixing at an ATP Challenger in Morocco in October 2015, but saw his 18-month suspension overturned after a successful appeal to the Italian Olympic Committee.