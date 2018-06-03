French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Fernando Verdasco to reach quarter-finals
-
- From the section Tennis
|French Open 2018
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
|Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.
Novak Djokovic strengthened his claims as a French Open contender by reaching the quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over Spain's Fernando Verdasco.
Djokovic, seeded 20th, won 6-3 6-4 6-2 against 30th seed Verdasco.
The 31-year-old Serb has reached the last eight at Roland Garros for a 12th time - an Open era record.
The 12-time Grand Slam champion will play either Belgian eighth seed David Goffin or Italy's Marco Cecchinato in the last eight.
