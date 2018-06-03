French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Fernando Verdasco to reach quarter-finals

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion, has reached a record 12th French Open quarter-final
French Open 2018
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Novak Djokovic strengthened his claims as a French Open contender by reaching the quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

Djokovic, seeded 20th, won 6-3 6-4 6-2 against 30th seed Verdasco.

The 31-year-old Serb has reached the last eight at Roland Garros for a 12th time - an Open era record.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion will play either Belgian eighth seed David Goffin or Italy's Marco Cecchinato in the last eight.

