French Open 2018: Madison Keys reaches quarter-finals at Roland Garros

Madison Keys raced through the first set in just 23 minutes

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Madison Keys reached her first French Open quarter-final with a 6-1 6-4 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The American 13th seed, the 2017 US Open runner-up, broke in the second and sixth games before taking the opening set with a powerful forehand.

She sealed the win with an ace on her third match point.

"Hopefully big things can happen here," said Keys, who will play Czech Barbora Strycova or Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in the last eight.

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki and US Open champion Sloane Stephens are among those bidding to join Keys in the next round on Sunday.