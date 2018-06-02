French Open 2018: Defending champion Rafael Nadal eases into last 16

Rafael Nadal has not dropped a set to Richard Gasquet since 2008

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal eased into the last 16 of the French Open with a straight-set win over home hopeful Richard Gasquet.

The Spaniard, chasing an 11th title at Roland Garros, won 6-3 6-2 6-2 in one hour, 58 minutes on Philippe-Chatrier.

Nadal, who turns 32 on Sunday, has now defeated the 31-year-old Frenchman in each of their 16 meetings.

Next up for Nadal is unseeded German Maximilian Marterer, who beat Estonia's Jurgen Zopp 6-2 6-1 6-4.

"I played very well, I'm sorry for Richard, he is a good friend and a good person," said Nadal.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion still had the energy after his match to play few rallies with a ball boy, who was introduced by Marion Bartoli as "Rafa's biggest fan".

Nadal stuck around to have a knock with Leo, a Roland Garros ball boy, after his win over Gasquet

David Goffin saved four match points to close out his third-round tussle with Gael Monfils in just short of four hours after it was carried over from Friday.

The Belgian eighth seed defeated the Frenchman 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Meanwhile, South African sixth seed Kevin Anderson saw off Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to set up a last-16 meeting with Diego Schwartzman.

The Argentine 11th seed won 7-5 6-3 6-3 against Croatia's Borna Coric.