French Open 2018: Defending champion Rafael Nadal eases into last 16
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.
Defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal eased into the last 16 of the French Open with a straight-set win over home hopeful Richard Gasquet.
The Spaniard, chasing an 11th title at Roland Garros, won 6-3 6-2 6-2 in one hour, 58 minutes on Philippe-Chatrier.
Nadal, who turns 32 on Sunday, has now defeated the 31-year-old Frenchman in each of their 16 meetings.
Next up for Nadal is unseeded German Maximilian Marterer, who beat Estonia's Jurgen Zopp 6-2 6-1 6-4.
"I played very well, I'm sorry for Richard, he is a good friend and a good person," said Nadal.
The 16-time Grand Slam champion still had the energy after his match to play few rallies with a ball boy, who was introduced by Marion Bartoli as "Rafa's biggest fan".
David Goffin saved four match points to close out his third-round tussle with Gael Monfils in just short of four hours after it was carried over from Friday.
The Belgian eighth seed defeated the Frenchman 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 4-6 7-5 6-3.
Meanwhile, South African sixth seed Kevin Anderson saw off Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to set up a last-16 meeting with Diego Schwartzman.
The Argentine 11th seed won 7-5 6-3 6-3 against Croatia's Borna Coric.
