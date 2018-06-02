French Open 2018: Kyle Edmund beaten by Fabio Fognini in third round

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

British number one Kyle Edmund missed out on a first appearance in the French Open last 16 as he lost a five-set thriller to Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Edmund lost 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 in a fluctuating contest with the 18th seed at Roland Garros.

The 23-year-old Yorkshireman has reached his first Grand Slam semi-final and broken into the world's top 20 for the first time this year.

But the 16th seed could not break new ground on his preferred surface.

Fognini, 31, will play either Croatian third seed Marin Cilic or American Steve Johnson in the fourth round.

No more Britons in singles

Edmund, who had been the last Briton left in the singles at Roland Garros, considers clay his best surface, the slower court allowing him more time to execute his ferocious forehand.

So it is perhaps surprising he has still not gone as far as the last 16 at Roland Garros. He was close to progressing last year, edged out in a four-hour, five-set epic by South African Kevin Anderson.

Edmund has gained maturity since then, becoming more ruthless as a result of the experience he has picked up going deeper into tournaments over the past 12 months.

Yet he came undone in similar fashion against the enigmatic Fognini.

Only one place separates Edmund and Fognini in the rankings, with the 31-year-old Italian - also a clay-court specialist - edging a fluctuating match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Fognini thumped his chest in celebration as the crowd rose to their feet to congratulate both players on their efforts with thundering applause.

