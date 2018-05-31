French Open 2018: Cameron Norrie loses to Lucas Pouille in second round

Norrie is playing at the French Open for the first time

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

British number three Cameron Norrie lost 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7-3) to 15th seed Lucas Pouille when their French Open second-round match resumed on Thursday.

Pouille, the French number one, led by two sets to one when bad light stopped play on Wednesday night.

In a tense fourth set, the Frenchman broke for 6-5 but he was unable to serve out for the match.

Norrie forced a tie-break but the world number 85 was unable to take it to a decider.

Norrie has enjoyed a sharp rise since making his debut on the ATP Tour last year, climbing into the top 100 for the first time last week.

It helped him automatically qualify for a Grand Slam for the first time in his career on his debut appearance at Roland Garros.

The New Zealand-raised left-hander had dropped the opening two sets on Wednesday and also appeared to be struggling with illness.

But he gave himself a chance by taking the third set and ensuring the match went to a second day.

American-college educated Norrie began day two confidently and won his opening three service games before saving a couple of break points in the seventh game.

The Briton got a set point at 5-4 but Pouille saved it in style with an ace.

That looked to have turned the match the Frenchman's way and he broke Norrie to 15 to leave him serving for the match.

But Norrie showed plenty of determination, taking the third of three break-point chances to force the tie-break.

Pouille held the advantage in the tie-break and luck was not on Norrie's side when at 5-3 down he volleyed a winner but was judged to have touched the net.

That gave the Frenchman three set points but he only needed one to reach round three.

Afterwards, Norrie paid tribute to his grandmother whose funeral took place in Glasgow on Wednesday.

"My Dad had to go to the funeral on Tuesday night," he told BBC Sport.

"I have fought the last two weeks so hard for her and I think she would be proud, and she played a lot of tennis herself.

"It was tough and I think my Dad just got back to Paris today and just missed the end of my match. So it was a tough one."