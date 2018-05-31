Heather Watson beaten by Elise Mertens in French Open second round

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news
French Open 2018
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

British number two Heather Watson was unable to reach the French Open third round for the first time after losing to 16th seed Elise Mertens.

Watson, 26, paid the price for a slow start in a 6-3 6-4 defeat.

The world number 80 could not hold any of her opening seven service games and trailed 4-1 in the second set.

She briefly rallied to level at 4-4 but lost her serve at a crucial moment and has now lost all six of her second-round matches at Roland Garros.

More soon.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired