Heather Watson beaten by Elise Mertens in French Open second round

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

British number two Heather Watson was unable to reach the French Open third round for the first time after losing to 16th seed Elise Mertens.

Watson, 26, paid the price for a slow start in a 6-3 6-4 defeat.

The world number 80 could not hold any of her opening seven service games and trailed 4-1 in the second set.

She briefly rallied to level at 4-4 but lost her serve at a crucial moment and has now lost all six of her second-round matches at Roland Garros.

